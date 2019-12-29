Camilla Parker Bowles, who was recently surrounded with false rumours of marriage trouble with Prince Charles, dazzled in a purple velvet suit on Christmas day for the traditional Christmas morning service.

The Duchess of Cornwall was joined by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton and the rest of the members of the royal family. Prince George and Princess Charlotte also joined the members for the first time.

Camilla paired her outfit with a matching hat and accessorized with multi-strand necklace. She opted for a voluminous hairstyle and wore minimal makeup. Camilla also wore a pair of black knee-high boots to complete her outfit.

Last month, false rumours surfaced about Prince Charles and Camilla's marriage. A report claimed that Prince Charles and Camila were on the verge of a split. According to the report, rumours of tensions between the two erupted after the Duchess of Cornwall left ahead of Prince Charles while on their royal tour in New Zealand last month. After spending days together in the country, Camilla returned to the U.K.. Prince Charles traveled alone to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands to complete the royal tour.

The Clarence House released an official statement about the duchess' early departure.

"At the end of the tour of New Zealand, the Duchess will return to the U.K.," the statement reads. "The Prince will travel on to Tuvalu where he will receive an official welcome and attend a reception. His Royal Highness' programme will focus on environmental issues and how local communities are responding to climate change," the statement added.

Recently, there were reports that Prince Charles -- who is first in line to the British throne -- could begin his duties as the king of England next year. According to several UK media outlets, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in the world, is likely to retire next year and abdicate the throne in favour of Prince Charles.

"Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless ... I understand the queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles," Express UK reported, citing a former senior member of the royal household told the outlet. However, these claims cannot be independently confirmed.