Camilla May Not Wear Crown Fitted With Koh-i-Noor Diamond; Stolen 105-Carat Diamond that Originated in India is Seen Sensitive By King Charles

Camilla could not wear Queen Elizabeth II's crown fitted with diamond, according to reports. The stolen' 105-carat diamond is seen 'as politically sensitive' over its own as the diamond originated in India. Although, it was gifted to Great Britain but under controversial circumstances.

Queen Consort Camilla was planned to be crowned with the stolen diamond but a royal insider revealed that King Charles III is acutely sensitive to these issues.

King is Acutely Sensitive to These Issues

"The original plan was for the Queen Consort to be crowned with the late Queen Mother's crown when her husband acceded to the throne. But times have changed and His Majesty The King is acutely sensitive to these issues, as are his advisors. There are serious political sensitivities and significant nervousness around them, particularly regarding India," said the insider, according to Daily Star.

The King Is Said to Hold a Curse With It

It's also believed that the Koh-i-Noor diamond could bring misfortunes if any male member of the royal family wears it.

The crown, which is made up of 2,800 diamonds, was made in 1937 for the then Queen Elizabeth, consort of King George VI. It was made using the stones in the royal collection and diamonds were also taken from Queen Victoria's Regal Circlet.

Koh-i-Noor Was Gifted to Queen Victoria in 1855 By 10-Year-Old Duleep Singh

The Koh-i-Noor diamond dates back to the Mughal ruler in 1628 and served as a symbol of power until it was acquired by Britain in 1849 and gifted to Queen Victoria in 1855 by 10-year-old Duleep Singh, the last emperor of the Sikhs. Although the diamond was gifted, the gift only came after the mother of the ten-year-old heir to the Punjabi throne was held prisoner and he was forced to sign it away, according to Daily Mirror.