Camilla Announced as Future Queen; Twitterati 'Furious' Over Princess Diana Being Neglected

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her reign, the Queen announced that Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will be crowned Queen Consort when Charles becomes King. The Queen said in a message that it was her 'sincere wish' would have that title. The announcement, however, did not go well with social media. Netizens raised objections over the Queen's decision and declared that 'we will never Call Camilla our queen.'

Ending years of uncertainty on the controversial issue, the Queen assured the status of Duchess of Cornwall's future in a historic Platinum Jubilee statement issued late last night. "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort," she wrote.

'Queen Consort' refers to the spouse of a ruling king. It simply means that Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will be known as 'Queen Camilla' when her husband, Prince Charles ascends the throne.

Twitter, however, was furious over Prince Charles' 'mistress being announced as the Queen when the late Princess Diana deserved the title.'

'Your Servant, Elizabeth R'

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the Queen wrote in a message to the nation signed 'Your Servant, Elizabeth R.'

A spokesman for Charles and Camilla noted that The Prince of Wales will issue a statement congratulating the Queen on Accession Day. "He and the Duchess of Cornwall are touched and honored by Her Majesty's words," the spokesperson said, according to DailyMail.

'We will never ever bow to Camilla or call her our queen'

Netizens remembered Princess Diana while totally dismissing the Queen's announcement giving the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla the title of 'Queen Consort.' "Sorry her majesty but the only queen after you will be Queen Diana," one person tweeted.

"instead of reminding the public why it loves the Queen, and by extension, the monarchy, they've decided to remind it why it hates Andrew and Camilla," another person tweeted.