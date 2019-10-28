Camila Cabello, the singing sensation has sung praises about her daddy dearest on his birthday. The star took to Instagram and wrote a long message for her papa. This post will make anybody laugh and it will also make you emotional. The "Senorita" singer has written a long post reminiscing the past and wishes her dearest papa a very happy birthday.

She has also posted some cute pictures that compliment the long message she's written for him. She explains how she was crying at the time of penning down the post. The singer also feels extremely lucky to have a father like Cabello and she explains how he would stop her from crying on various occasions and she would just feel relaxed and calm.

Camila Cabello is seen getting nostalgic in this post as she talks about how she didn't want to let go of her dad on the first day of her kindergarten. She wrote in her post, " I think of that picture of me on my first day of kindergarten where I'm crying clinging to your leg cause I didn't wanna leave you."

She then speaks about her high school days and how her dad would wake her up. The "Havana" even recalls the time she had broken her chin when she was 4-years-old and explains, "I think of when I broke my chin when I was 4 and you told me they were gonna put the magic golden thread in my chin cause I was scared of the stitches."

This post projects strong emotions in so many ways! For instance, Camila speaks about when in doubt how the belief that her father has in her, makes the 22-year-old believe in herself more. This post by Camila Cabello for her papa reflects her immense love for her father and how much she treasures the relationship she shares with him. She concludes by writing, "You give us the strongest, most ferocious, silliest, purest love in the whole world. I love you my papa. Happy Birthday❤️"