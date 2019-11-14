Camila Cabello has revealed some much-awaited details and her fans are on cloud nine! The "Liar" singer has finally disclosed details of when she will release her next album "Romance". Cabello is all geared up to release her next album on the 6th of December. The 22-year-old singer has also announced her 2020 tour dates.

Camila took to Twitter and expressed what she felt like while writing this album and says she has given it her all. The singer has shared that this album of hers is based on what it feels like when you're falling in love. "I wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had," she wrote.

Camila sounded super excited while sharing this piece of information and this excitement is seen in her Twitter post. "I've never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine... and now it's yours. I hope you love it as much as I've loved living it," she tweeted.

The "South Of The Border" singer also appeared on the cover of Time magazine for its "Next 100" list. This list contains the names of the 100 most influential people in the world and Camila Cabello is one among them. According to an article published on Variety, the Time magazine features Camila along with six other stars.

One of them is, Alejandro Sanz, a Latin music star, who refers to Camila as "pure and magnetic artists". He wrote, "In times like these, when noise can distort the purity of an artist's message, Camila has managed to honor her story and her background in an authentic way with her pop music." Camila has previously released a few songs from her album and one of them was, "Senorita" along with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, which was a super hit.