American singer Camila Cabello and her Canadian boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who are known to be dating each other for sometime now, have been spotted kissing after the Grammys on a party bus, as per reports. There were rumors of the two being romantically involved ever since they collaborated for their first project.

Well, it seems Cabello couldn't keep her secrets hidden any more. The Havana singer is in love with Mendes and they aren't shy of PDA. Cabello and Mendes, who sang the duet song Senorita, that became a sensation after its release were together nominated for a Grammy. Even if the singers didn't win the best award for the category Pop Duo/Group performance, Cabello revealed that it was an honor for her to have been nominated for the award with her boyfriend Shawn.

Both Cabello and Mendes have been in the limelight for their relationship. The two had also featured together in the video for the song Havana and duet Senorita. Their chemistry in Senorita was received with much appreciation from fans as well as critics.

Talking about how their relationship took shape, Cabello during an interview with a leading media organisation revealed that it was while filming the song Senorita, that she developed romantic feelings for Mendes. The two started dating each other in July last year.

Cabello, who had also collaborated with Mendes in the song, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' said that during that time she bonded with him as more than a friend, but wasn't involved in any romantic relationship. However, things have now changed for both the singers and they are often spotted having cozy moments together be it in private or in public.