Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who were recently surrounded with split rumours, shared a romantic picture on Instagram on Saturday. In the photo, Cabello was seen giving Mendes a kiss on the cheek as her boyfriend wrapped his arm around her.

Mendes captioned the image with a black heart emoji, while the "Havana" singer commented with four pink heart emojis. Several hours later, Mendes shared another photo to Instagram of himself and a Quokka in Rottnest Island, Australia. Cabello commented on the photo, jokingly writing, "I love this picture of us." In an Instagram story, Cabello also jokingly poked fun at the split rumours, writing: "Well when THE F— were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes."

Break-up rumours surfaced earlier this month after Mendes deleted a hilarious video of them making out. "We saw some comments on Twitter and stuff about how we kiss like fish," Shawn explained in the video. "We just wanna show you how we really kiss," he continued, as Cabello proceeded to lick Shawn's face.

Mendes and Cabello sparked dating rumours in June when they released the steamy music video for their hit single "Señorita." Just days before People magazine confirmed Cabello's split from dating coach Matthew Hussey.

In an interview for the September ELLE cover story, the former Fifth Harmony singer spoke about her romance.

"People can say whatever they want to say," she said. "They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."