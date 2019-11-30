Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been going strong ever since they made their relationship Insta-official in July. Together, the couple captured millions of hearts with their amazing performance at the American Music Awards 2019. The lovebirds always manage to grab the limelight for their lovey-dovey pics and social media PDAs.

Camila Cabello's PDA controversy

However, this didn't go down well with one of her fans on social media. In a recent interview, Camila addressed one of the comments from a fan which was "Public Display of Affection is just too much on Instagram".

"Ouch," Camila said." Well, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked. Yeah, PDA is terrible. Kissing in public? I don't even..." She also kinda explained that viral Instagram video, saying "You honestly get kind of desensitized to it. You're like, 'Well, might as well just make out on Instagram!'"

Camila and Shawn's relationship

In a recent interview with Elle, Camila talked about her beautiful relationship with Shawn and was quoted as saying, ''Honestly, this past year and a half was the first I really experienced falling in love with another person. I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that's what makes me emotional."

Camila and Shawn first sparked the dating rumours after releasing "Señorita" and being spotted together multiple times over the summer, holding hands and kissing in public.

Performance at AMA 2019

Most recently, the duo gave a steamy performance at the American Music Awards 2019. After winning the award for Collaboration of the Year, Cabello declared her love for Mendes in a celebratory Instagram post. She posted a black and white photo of the duo and captioned it saying, "i love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world !"

"thanks to all our fans for voting, we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you ❤️,'' she added.

The couple also showed some PDA earlier this month at a Los Angeles Clippers game. The two were seen kissing and cuddling up together while they sat courtside for the game against the Toronto Raptors.