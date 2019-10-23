Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello sure looked like the Belle of the ball. The singer reportedly attended a secret reception to celebrate Radio 1's Teen Heroes nominees, which was held at Kensington Palace and saw her rub shoulders with royalty.

Camila seemed to be emulating a Disney Princess during the reception. She was dressed in a pretty yellow dress, which featured a short hemline balanced out with a high neckline. The dress was reminiscent of Belle's gown in the classic animated Disney movie, Beauty and the Beast.

The 22-year-old could be seen posing alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William, for photographs released on the KensingtonRoyal Instagram page. In an Instagram post shared online, Kate and William were seen beaming as they met with the teenagers at the event.

Alongside the images, the caption read: 'Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James.'

Reportedly, Camila Cabello has been dating longtime friend and Senorita co-singer Shawn Mendes all summer long. But the pop siren has not shared many details of the romance with her fans. And in the Women In Music October issue of Elle magazine, the Havana crooner explained why. 'I don't know; people can say whatever they want,' she offered. 'They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching.'

But then the 22-year-old siren went on to say she 'loves' Shawn.

That's sweet, but we hope that Camila's feelings aren't just the rush of a new relationship and the pair goes the distance. Apparently, they were first seen getting romantic on the 4th of July. You can check out the pic here:


 
 
 
