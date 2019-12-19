Singer Camila Cabello on Wednesday (December 18, 2019) took to Twitter to apologize to fans for using racist language in the past. The 22-year-old posted an apology note on her social media handle saying that she's 'sorry' and 'deeply ashamed of' using offensive and hurtful words on social media as a teen.

'Will regret for ever'

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," Cabello said. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it."

"I'm 22 now. I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. These mistakes don't represent the person I am or [the] person I've ever been,'' she added.

Read the full post here:

Cabello apologized after she was accused of using racial remarks in now-deleted Tumblr accounts from seven years ago. The posts resurfaced this week when social media users uploaded screenshots of Cabello's old and offensive words, forcing the performer to issue an apology.

Fans not pleased

However, the former Fifth Harmony singer's fans are not happy with her apology and think that she needs to do more.

One fan tweeted, "Girl...what are they teaching the girls in US? Are you telling me at 16 this lady didn't know what racism was???? I'm so confused.''

"This isn't the first time Camila Cabello been called out as a racist. Being a teenager doesn't excuse that kind of behavior; you're definitely old enough to know better And to defend her by saying she was young is bs because Black kids aren't allowed any passes in this world," wrote someone else.

Meanwhile, Camila is in the news for her relationship with Shawn Mendez. While they've only been officially dating for five months, the Havana singer confirmed she'll be visiting her boyfriend's home country of Canada later this month. Expressing her excitement on visiting the country, Cabello said she hopes they can "go out" and enjoy their time together.