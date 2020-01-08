Camels were introduced in Australia in the 1800s to venture the vast unexplored landscape. Today, as the fire rages across the land with the smoke bellowing as far as South America, they pose a threat to the indigenous communities. On Wednesday snipers were readied for culling out of the herd of 10,000 camels that were endangering the region.

The South Australian herd of camels have been moving towards the rural communities endangering scarce food and water. They pose a threat to the communities in several ways. With the ongoing natural calamity in the country, several animals are critically endangered and on the verge of extinction due to the lack of water and shelter.

Camels are being considered as a pest in the present condition

The year 2019 is being recorded as the hottest year in Australia with extreme droughts affecting the country. The cull out in Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands is seen as a reinforcement to save the region from further destruction. Presently, the animals are encroaching into the land and endangering not only the community lands in the southeast part of Australia but also the animals dependent on the water and food resources in the lands.

The cull out is also supported by the environment department. Home to 2,300 indigenous community, the encroachment poses a threat to the animals. The animals were introduced over a period of six decades since the 1840s to the land from India. Today, as the travel through the landscape they pose as a threat to themselves where they trample each other while searching for water and have died due to thirst as well. This was considered as a 'critical animal welfare issue' in the region.

According to the environment department, the APY lands have always reared camels for years but, recently the increasing number of the camel population has led to unmanageable conditions. This was the reason that the department decided to take the step. The public broadcaster ABC said that the animals would be killed away from the lands and the communities and the carcasses burned.