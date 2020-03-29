The Asian country of Cambodia has reported bone new case of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday, which took the total to 103 as the nation prepares to tighten the entry requirements for the foreign nationals for trying to contain the spread of the novel virus.

The latest case is a 30-year-old woman who worked in a karaoke club in the nation's northwestern Banteay Meanchey province, as stated by the Ministry of Health in a statement. A A total of 21 patients got recovered since January, stated the ministry.

Cooronavirus outbreak in Cambodia

Cambodia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday it cancel visas on arrival for foreign nationals for one month, effective midnight of March 30, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Foreign nationals wishing to travel to Cambodia must obtain a prior visa abroad and they must have medical certificate "certifying that he/she has not tested positive" with the virus, the ministry said. In addition, the must show proof of medical insurance with coverage of at least $50,000, the ministry said.

