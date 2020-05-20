Cambodia has lifted the ban on the entry of foreigners from Iran, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the US, which was imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, the health ministry stated on Wednesday.

Despite the easing, the visitors from other nations will still require a certificate not more Ethan 72 hours old confirming that they are not infected with the deadly novel virus and proof of $50,000 worth of health insurance during the stay in Cambodia, the ministry stated.

Cambodia Lifts Ban on Foreigners From 6 Countries

They also would be quarantined for 14 days after arrival at government designate place and tested for the coronavirus, a ministry statement said but did not specify where. "All passengers, both Cambodian and foreign, who are traveling to Cambodia, are admitted to waiting centers for the COVID-19 tests and that they are waiting for results from the Pasteur laboratory," Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement, referring to respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that the last patient with the coronavirus has recovered and left the hospital, leaving the Southeast Asian country with zero cases. Cambodia has reported 122 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 and no deaths from the disease since it emerged in China and started spreading around the world, infecting more than 4.5 million and killing about 300,000 since January.

(With agency inputs)