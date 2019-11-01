Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is slowly shaping up to become one of the most successful entry of the franchise. The first-person shooter combat game is already the top-selling new premium game release of 2019. But in case some of the fans still aren't convinced over purchasing the new COD title, there's one way gamers can try it out for free.

Aside from holding a new record as the best digital opening in Activision history, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's sell-through revenue has already brought in over $600 million as reported by Forbes, and is being touted as the best opening weekend for the franchise in the console generation. But that isn't stopping the added promotions that come along the way from Nvidia GeForce India.

The GPU designer company is offering a chance for gamers in India to experience Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for free. In selected cities, the demo version of the game will be available in Nvidia certified gaming cafes.

The demo game can be played in Mumbai (War Cry E-sports Gaming), Bangalore (X Axis - The ESports Lounge), Ahmedabad (Kryptonite Microsystems' E-SportsZ Club & Music zone), Kolkota (Zone Cafe), Mumbai (Circle Gaming Cafe), Chennai (GAMEWEB), Pune (Havok Nation), Mumbai (Addiction Cyber Cafe, VGS E Sports Mahim) and Bangalore (RnG Gaming Lounge).

The Indian distributor for COD, WWCD is also offering exclusive pre-order bonuses through offline retailers across the county. The extra bonus would include a captain price figurine, a two-sided poster and double XP. But the pre-bonus included titles could have likely been sold out since its available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Reviews so far have been positive but the game has also been a victim to thousands of negative criticism over its portrayal of Russia. The controversy comes from a mission in the game titled Highway of Death. But the backlash doesn't seem to have affected the game sales. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available of PC, PS4 and Xbox One.