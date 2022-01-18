California Woman Eats 32 Sushi Rolls at All-You-Can-Eat Buffet; Ends up in Hospital

A California woman was hospitalized after she ate 32 sushi rolls all at once at a $50 all-you-can-eat sushi buffet at Sushi 85 restaurant in Mountain View, California. Danielle Shapiro, 24, adamant about getting her money's worth, ate 32 sushi rolls and was left feeling a bit raw inside. Shapiro had to be rushed to the emergency room shortly after.

Shapiro was diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease, otherwise known as acid reflux. She shared her bizarre experience in a video on TikTok on December 23. Her video has since gone viral with over 11.3 million views.

Sushi is a traditional Japanese dish made of vinegared rice and other ingredients including sugar, salt, and raw fish.

'I am a huge fan of Sushi'

Shapiro noted in her video that she is a huge fan of sushi and likes to eat it at least a couple of times a month. She added that she had made plans with her friend to dine at the $50 all-you-can-eat sushi buffet the day of the incident. "We were both looking forward to the 'all-you-can-eat sushi experience'," she said.

Shapiro said that their dinner was about two hours long as they had to take breaks in between. She noted that She began her meal with miso soup, four gyozas, and jalapeÃ±o poppers. She then ate eight green dragon rolls, eight snow rolls, eight California rolls, eight wakame rolls, and a helping of edamame.

'My stomach felt very firm from all the sushi...'

"Immediately after dinner we were so full we had to sit in my car for about 30 minutes before driving home. My stomach felt very firm from all the sushi and probably the rice that expanded in my stomach," Shapiro said. She added that she had the worst stomach ache that night and felt something was wrong when she woke up the next day.

Shapiro noted she had intense pain in her stomach and chest. She was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with acid reflux. It took her several days to recover and feel normal again. Shapiro said that despite her 'not so good' experience, she would never quit eating sushi.

"I did learn that next time I need to listen to my body and take things slower," she said.