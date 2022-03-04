California Woman Crashes SUV into Anderson Day Care; 19 Children Sent to Hospital

At least 19 children and one adult were wounded and had to be rushed to hospital after a car smashed into a day care center in California on Thursday, officials said. The vehicle, a Suzuki SUV, crashed into Great Adventures Daycare in Anderson, some 150 miles north of Sacramento, at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, with photographs showing it ploughing through a wall.

At least two children were rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for admittance to the pediatric intensive care unit, according to hospital officials. According to officials, one of the injured children was stuck beneath the truck.

Narrow Escape

According to police 19 children and at least two staff members were inside the building when the SUV rammed into the building. According to investigators, the SUV crashed into the preschool's main area, where the children were gathered.

According to reports, two persons were in the Suzuki SUV that smashed into the day care center. Fourteen of the children were transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the remaining five were taken by their parents. However, authorities on the scene have stated that no fatalities have been reported and that none are expected.

Nine patients have been confirmed at Mercy Medical Center. Another three were taken to Saint Elizabeth's Community Hospital. Because of the possible number of persons injured at the day care, Anderson police designated the crash a "Mass Casualty Incident."

A description of the school states: "Great Adventures is a Preschool for children 2 through the first day of first grade.

"Director has been in the child care business for 30 years. We have rates that are equal to all daycares and preschools in the area.

"We provide Breakfast, lunch and snacks. We have 3 teachers and our ours are from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m."

Almost Fatal

According to ABC7 KRCR, authorities arrived on the site within two minutes after the incident, including the fire department and medical staff. The children, mostly toddlers, were yelling in pain and many seemed shocked from the incident.

It is not known where the teachers were but it was reported that two school officials were also injured in the incident and had to be rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the SUV's driver was an Anderson lady, but they were unable to identify her. She was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to authorities. According to authorities, she was released after giving officers a statement. The reason of the crash was still being investigated as of Thursday night.

There are reports that one of the children was trapped under the car that crashed into the building. The condition of that child isn't known.