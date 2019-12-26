California steps up its policies on discriminatory actions by any individual or institutions. For the black community, this would mean a lot more than any other community. Even though there have been active policies to stop discrimination there have been multiple situations where the community was targeted because of the hairstyles. Ranging from middle school children to anyone in the work environment.

An open letter by a mother captured the attention of the public about the intensity of the discrimination and how it affects the children. Erika Pagett was devastated after her son went through a difficult time for his hairstyle.

Her son, an honor roll student, was sent to the office after a teacher said that the hairstyle he sported was against the school policies. This was not a single incident. Children from various schools across many states have reported on being discriminated against their hairstyle or choice of clothes.

Hair braiding is a leading profession among the Senegal migrants in USA

Braiding has become an attractive hairstyle among everyone in North America. The Senegalese women who immigrated to the USA has been taking up hair braiding as a career. The hair braiding technique attracts everyone despite various cultural filters. Discrimination against these hairstyles is prevalent despite the laws. There was a need for the understanding between the law and the people about why the hairstyle is prevalent among these communities.

Faith Fennidy was just an 11-year-old girl who used braided extensions to keep her hair from getting in the way of her tasks. Did it represent her as a student? No, yet she was asked to remove it because it was against the school policies.

Pagett's move on writing a moving letter to increase awareness did work like a charm in a few states. There are more states yet to realize the discrimination the community faces due to their hairstyle. Children are often clueless as to why they are punished for their hairstyles. Several researches show that black students are often disciplined more often than white students and tend to receive more suspensions as well. Pagett along with ACLU has worked on the discriminatory behaviour towards the hairstyle.

What does the law state?

Governor Gavin Newsom took the first step towards the discriminatory behaviour against the hairstyle by signing the law in July this year. The active status would begin from January. A new beginning for the new decade. Although there are several promising legal policies coming up this New Year, the hairstyle law is a step towards stopping various kinds of discrimination against the community.

The CROWN Act makes sure that no person or people will be discriminated on the basis of their hairstyle or similar aspects. Apart from California, two other states, New Jersey and New York took a step towards stopping such discrimination. The SB 118 is an act to amend Section 212.1 of the Education Code, and to amend Section 12926 of the Government Code, which are subject to discrimination in a workplace and school environment.