California has recorded the highest cases of COVID-19 in one day since the pandemic started. In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 2,617 confirmed cases. A sudden rise in numbers may be attributed to the state opening up parts of the state for business.

According to the data released by the Department of Public Health, the previous highest one-day confirmed cases were recorded on May 5 when there were 2,603 new cases that day. Currently, California has 103,797 confirmed cases and the death toll has risen to 4,039.

California: Fourth Highest Confirmed Cases in U.S.

With this, California has become the fourth state in the U.S. to have the highest coronavirus cases after New York with 376,309 confirmed cases, New Jersey with 159,264 cases and Illinois with 115,833 confirmed cases. There is a considerable increase in the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in states of California, Nevada, and Utah when compared to last week.

The confirmed cases in the United States is 1,771,631 and 103,418 have lost their lives so far. "We had a large dump of test results from a private-sector vendor over the weekend. They had a big backlog around 15,000 cases that tracked back to April," Georgia Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp said hinting at a considerable increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

In California, 369,000 COVID19 tests were conducted since last week. This amounted to 21 percent of tests done in California to date. Experts opined that the state opened too soon following increasing demand for loosening of lockdown restrictions from people. It can be noted that California was one of the first states of the U.S. to announce lockdown.

Counties Going Back to Lockdown Status

Meanwhile, after noticing the numbers, Lassen County in Northern California has decided to practice lockdown rules and announced that it will go back to following restrictions. Similar concerns were raised by Santa Clara's public health officer Dr. Sara Cody.

Recently, when governor Gavin Newsome made an announcement that religious places of worship including churches cannot open already, as many as 1,200 priests accountable for services in over 3,000 churches said that they will soon open in-person prayer services, defying the lockdown rule.

People too flocked to beaches and places of their interest on Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. A large number of people were seen outside despite heatwave warnings. But the sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases has shown that it is still not safe to be out without practicing precautions.