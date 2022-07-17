California Plane Crash-Landing: Cessna Aircraft Clips Car As Plane Nosedives Into Busy Motorway Of San Marcos (WATCH)

A small plane crash-landed on a busy motorway in California. The Cessna aircraft made its strange landing at the middle of a road in San Marcos. The plane with two people on board nosedived into the motorway.

The incident which took place on Saturday left bystanders stunned. However, no deaths were reported in the incident.

Images shared on social media show the wreckage of the plane laying on the busy road, which is barricaded by yellow tape and surrounded by firemen.

The road was closed to the public for a few hours by San Diego Sheriff's Department.

People on board the plane and inside the car had suffered minor injuries and received treatment.

So far, officials have not revealed the cause of the emergency landing.

Videos of the aftermath of the incident have also been shared on social media platforms. "Two people in the plane are okay," according to an Instagram user, who was at the scene at the time of the incident.

"Older lady and young kid in the car seem to be shaken up but uninjured. "I think they're just a little scared," he said of the two passengers in the car. The bystander also said he raced to the scene when he saw what looks to be a prop plane diving toward the road, according to The Sun.

The crash-landing took place at the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive.

