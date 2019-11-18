In a mass shooting incident that occurred on Sunday evening, 4 people have lost their lives and 6 were wounded. The incident took place in California's city of Fresno, when a family gathered at their residence's backyard to watch a football game. Suddenly, a gunman opened fire on them, in which 3 people died on the site.

One of the victims lost his life in the hospital, while the condition of others has been reported to be stable, CBS reported. So far, no arrests have been made in the incident. The police, that described the incident as a "mass casualty shooting", soon cordoned off the site.

The local media reported that injured victims were taken to the Community Regional Medical Center hospital in critical condition. Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley said, "What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard... Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire."

While giving information about the suspect, he said, "Officers and detectives are canvassing the area, searching for witnesses and anyone with surveillance cameras that may have captured the suspect(s)."

Meanwhile, federal and state law-enforcement agents cracked down on illegal guns and drugs in California this weekend and making arrests of over two dozen people in a combined combing operation spread over the Bay Area, including in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Redwood City, said US Attorney David L. Anderson and Rayfield Roundtree, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) San Francisco Field Division.

The operations yielded more than 130 firearms, 39 pounds of methamphetamine and about 20 pounds of marijuana during in 11 cities where the operation was carried out. The operation under Project Guardian, announced by Attorney General William Barr is a new gun-violence and federal-arms-laws-enforcement initiative across the country under the aegis of the ATF.