Following a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, the California administration has directed the 40 million residents to stay at home. The order is effective from Thursday night. This is the largest lockdown in America that has recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus cases.

Citizens have been directed not to travel abroad and even inside the state and to limit their travel only for essential activities.

As of March 20, the US has 14,329 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while the death toll has risen to 217. California alone has reported 817 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

As the situation is growing serious, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote a letter to President Donald Trump. He mentioned that within eight weeks, that is by May, the number of Californians to be infected by coronavirus is likely to be 25.5 million (56 per cent of the total population of the state).

He also wrote that within 24 hours California had recorded 126 new confirmed cases, a 21 per cent increase. The letter expressed concern over the fact that the rate of confirmed cases is doubling every four days.

Newsom asked President Trump to provide emergency services mentioning that the projection of coornavirus cases by the state officials was rather shocking. The California administration has also requested the Federal government for immediate deployment of the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the port of Los Angeles through September 1, 2020 to help with the fight against coronavirus.

Newsom's spokesperson clarified that that there will be zero mitigation efforts such as the Bay Area's shutdown of non-essential businesses to decrease contact between residents.

Santa Clara County in Bay Area alone recorded 189 cases and six deaths.

Though Newsom's projection seems outlandish, experts opine that states should plan to prepare for the worst. Hospital beds, testing and ventilators should be available for mass services in case there is an outbreak.

Experts opine that even if a fraction of the expected 25.5 million people are confirmed to have infected, it is still a big number and the state should be ready to face such a situation.