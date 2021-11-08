California High School Teacher Calls Conservatives 'Complete idiots' in Controversial History Quiz

A California high school teacher found himself at the receiving end of outrage from parents after one of his History Quiz questions seemed to criticize conservatives. The act prompted an investigation into the matter by the school. A Social Science teacher at Whitney High School in Rocklin, located about 20 miles from Sacramento, asked students in a quiz to identify "a group of complete idiots." The options for the Multiple Choice Question were given as "A) KKK, B) all of Florida, C) Fox news, D) Texans."

A parent, Jessa Krissovich, who shared a screengrab of the question with Fox40 Sacramento told the station "it sounded unbelievable". "These stories have gone in one ear and out the other," she added. "We all have different beliefs. This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be okay with who they are."

The teacher made one-sided political comments in the class

Another parent spoke at the condition of anonymity and told the station that the teacher made comments mostly directed against the Republican Party. The parent also complained that the teacher's one-sided political comments in the class have been an issue for quite some time. "The question on the test is really blatant obviously and that's out there," the parent stated. "This has been the first time it has been looked at of him crossing the line."

Whitney High School released a statement addressing parents' concerns and assured them that they're "conducting a thorough investigation" on Saturday, November 6. "Whitney High is committed to providing each student, family, and staff with a safe and welcoming environment. While personal matters will remain confidential, appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken," the statement said.

'The teacher would always make jokes'

A student Joel Alquicira, who had the social science teacher in a previous year told KCRA-TV that the teacher was known to "always make jokes" in class. "I understand he's just trying to make a joke, but that kind of stuff shouldn't be on a test," Alquicira said. "He was always like a funny kind of teacher. He would always make jokes."