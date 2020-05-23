Various regions of California will witness heatwave for five days starting Saturday. Some regions are expected to see the hottest day of the year so far on Memorial Day, on May 25. Summer does not enter California till June, but this time people will experience summer-like heatwave in May. This weekend is going to be 'stay-at-home' due to heatwaves. It is said that a ridge of high pressure over California is the reason behind the untimely conditions.

The temperatures in the Bay Area are expected to cross 80 degrees on Saturday and will be above 90 degrees on Memorial Day. People in inland areas will experience 100 degrees of temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday, says the forecast. People have been advised to keep themselves properly hydrated, asked to stay in shade. Care should be taken about elderly people and pets. Heat waves could prove problematic for those with sensitive skin.

Regions to Watch Out

Along the coast, temperatures will be 70 degrees on Saturday but will be above 80 degrees in Santa Clara County. South and East Bay will experience above 80 degrees Celsius temperature on Sunday which will cross 90 degrees on Monday. It will be 95 degrees on Wednesday in San Jose, 98 degrees in Livermore. However, Concord, Stockton, and Modesto will have 100 and 104 degrees of temperature, respectively. The atmosphere will become less warm from Thursday and expected to be normal over the next weekend.

According to weather watch, an alert has been issued for San Diego County deserts, Apple and Lucerne valleys, and the Coachella Valley. Climate will be dangerously hot from Monday and the condition will last till Friday evening, it said. These regions are expected to experience temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees in the low deserts and between 100 and 106 degrees in the high desert.

Memorial Day Celebration Allowed?

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reportedly asked people to celebrate Memorial Day and enjoy their time outside. But she also asked them to follow physical distancing and other rules. "Starting on Memorial Day through at least Thursday we expect a heatwave over #SoCal. Inland valleys, mountains, and deserts will see moderate heat risk (shown in orange) by Tuesday," said NWS Los Angeles.