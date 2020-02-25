The California court of appeals on Monday blocked the release of a notorious rapist nicknamed 'Bolder Than Most' who is guilty of more than a dozen attacks in the San Diego area in the 1980s. The 4th District Court of Appeals reversed the decision of a judge who ruled for Alvin Quarles, 57, conditional release. He was charged with more than 50 rapes, robberies, and theft in the 1980s, according to Associated Press.

Prosecutors revealed Quarles used to assault individuals at knifepoint and even forced husbands and boyfriends of the victims to watch or take part in sex acts. He used to attack couples in motel rooms, talked to the victims, and even bargained for the sex he wanted from them, officials said. He used to also apologised and even tried to give money to some of the women.

Quarles was convicted for 4 rapes in 1989

While he was convicted for four rapes in 1989 and served 25 years of a 50-year prison sentence, he had petitioned for release several times despite being designated as a "sexually violent predator" with mental illness and sent to a mental hospital.

According to a 2018 ruling by San Diego Superior Court Judge David M Gill that was later confirmed by a judge last year, Quarles was allowed to be released to a home in San Diego County on a condition that he continues to receive treatment and supervision for his illness in the community.

The ruling was objected by victims and local officials who argued that Quarles would likely commit crimes after his release if his treatment fails. "Quarles is a serial rapist whose crimes were shockingly brutal and destructive," the court said in its ruling on Monday. "If he fails after he is conditionally released, considering his past, we shudder to contemplate the consequences of such a failure. This is not a risk the Superior Court should place on the public."

In the recent ruling, a three-judge appellate panel accused Gill of not using proper legal standards while deciding to release Quarles. The panel has also ordered the lower court to hold a new trial on Quarles's release.