Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin who landed on the moon along with Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969, has issued a special message to all Americans. The message from Buzz Aldrin comes at a time when the whole country is busy celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing which Neil Armstrong called "That is one small step for me, one giant leap for mankind."

On July 19, Buzz Aldrin met the United States President Donald Trump and discussed the country's future in space.

"Just had an excellent meeting with President Donald Trump! We discussed America's future in space, ways to address space challenges, and the need to keep exploring beyond the horizon. Keep America Great in Space!!" Buzz Aldrin wrote on his Twitter page after meeting Donald Trump.

In a recent interaction with media, United States vice president Mike Pence revealed that the country not only plans to make its presence in space but also want to affirm their dominance.

A few months ago, Donald Trump had asked NASA to land humans on the moon by 2024. Even though skeptics consider it an unachievable deadline, scientists at NASA are busy preparing for their manned mission, and they aim to launch the probe within the stipulated timeframe.

As per NASA, building a human colony on the moon is very much essential to achieve the ultimate goal of Mars colonization.

In the meantime, private space companies like SpaceX headed by South African billionaire Elon Musk are also gearing up with future Mars missions. A few months back, Elon Musk expressed his wish to live on the Red Planet despite narrow chances of survival. He had also made it clear that the government that will be set up on Mars will be based on direct democracy. Musk also indicated that the first inhabitant on Mars will be most probably robot powered by artificial intelligence.