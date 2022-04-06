Is Business Proposal Star Ahn Hyo Seop Secretly Dating Yumi's Cells actress Park Ji Hyun?

Business Proposal Star Ahn Hyo Seop caught in dating rumors with actress Park Ji Hyun of Yumi's Cells. The rumored couple started dating five years ago. They became closer ever since then, according to some netizens. The social media users also claimed that Hyo Seop spent time with Ji Hyun at the beginning of this year.

Netizens shared several photos of the rumored couple on various online communities claiming they are in a romantic relationship for several years. According to the social media users, Hyo Seop got closer to Ji Hyun while working as a model for the clothing brand, Edwin, from September 2017 to June 2018.

The posts that captured the attention of several K-drama fans shared several photos from the actors' social media pages. The images they claimed to be evidence allegedly featured the rumored couple together. In the images, Ji Hyun and Hyo Seop spent time together at the beginning of the year. They shared stills of similar earthenware pots on the social media pages, the netizens claimed.

Ahn Hyo Seop in New Netflix Drama

After the successful run of the SBS drama Business Proposal, the actor will be back on screens with a new Netflix drama. The mini-series is a Korean adaptation of the famous Taiwanese series, Some Day or One Day. The drama is titled Into Your Time, and the other cast members are Jeon Yeo Bin and Kang Hoon.

The drama follows a woman named Jun Hee, who struggles to deal with the unexpected death of her boyfriend, Yeon Joon. After a year of her lover's passing, she found herself wrapped back in time. As she spends time in 1998, she meets a young man named Si Heon, who looks exactly like her deceased boyfriend.

When Jun Hee travels back in time, she enters the body of another woman named Min Joo. Meanwhile, actor Kang Hoon will portray Si Heon's best friend, In Kyu. The mini-series is directed by Kim Jin Won.