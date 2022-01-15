Burger King Shooting Suspect, who Killed Teen Cashier, Yells, 'Do you Want to Start a War Between Latinos and N*****s?

A 19-year-old Burger King employee was shot dead during a robbery on Sunday, January 9. Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless man in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of Kristal Bayron-Nieves,19 at an East Harlem Burger King. The suspect, Winston Glynn is said to have worked at the same food joint earlier.

The suspect, while being arrested on Friday, yelled, 'America's gonna burn' as a crowd jeered outside the East Harlem police station. "Where's our reparations for four hundred years of f**king slavery!" Glynn further shouted. "F**k you all!" he yelled at the top of his lungs.

Glynn, a Jamaican immigrant, was slapped with charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arrested following a citywide manhunt in connection with the murder of the teen cashier.

What happened during the robbery?

On Sunday, just after 2 am, Glynn entered the food joint wearing a black ski mask. He was wielding a gun, which he used to whip a customer and a manager, allegedly knocking two of her teeth. He then pointed the gun at Kristal Bayron-Nieves and demanded cash.

The cashier handed him a $100 bill, but he demanded more money. As Bayron-Nieves crouched down to try and open a second cash drawer, Glynn fired the gun that hit her, and fled the scene, taking the manager's cell phone with him.

'Do you wanna start a war between Latinos and n****s?!'

As officers arrested Glynn and walked him to the police car, he shouted why he wasvguilty. "You know they charge n****s every day?" he said. The crowd gathered around the police station was yelling at him in Spanish, as his victim was Puerto Rican. "Do you wanna start a war between Latinos and n****s?! Do you wanna start a war?" Glynn yelled.

Winston Glynn's criminal history

Winston Glynn is said to have a long rap sheet with at least four prior arrests. According to DailyMail, he was arrested for attacking a man with a screwdriver on November 30 last year. He was charged with a 'not bail eligible' misdemeanor in connection with the said incident, but was released from jail on 'his own recognizance.'

Glynn's rap sheet further includes charges of criminal possession of a weapon and another menacing charge from 2018, and a criminal mischief charge in connection with a 2017 incident.