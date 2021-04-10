Bunaai, The Brand That Everyone Recognises For Its Exclusive Designer Collection And The Person Behind Its Success

Bunaai, founded by Pari Poonam Choudhary from Jaipur, is a label that was started back in 2016. Pari was a keen enthusiast for fashion and business and she wanted to create something where she can use both her skills and turn it into a project that everyone loves. The label was launched with just one limited-edition design and its received a humble response. Since then, it's been a brand that releases limited edition designs every month. But these five years have changed a lot of things for Bunaai. From humble beginnings to now celebrities wearing the designs and a following of 1 million on Instagram, it has come a long way.

Pari Poonam Choudhary explored her interest in fashion at the sweet age of 13. She pursued many courses in fashion at a later age like a diploma in Fashion Designing and Fashion Buying and Merchandising, Luxury brand management, and fashion styling. She started with her personal blog where she used to express her love for fashion and styling in 2014. She is a multi-talented personality who had enough experience in digital marketing and advertising, she knew what she needed to do for her to grow and that is when she came up with the idea of "Bunaai", her baby.

Bunaai offers Indian and western clothing with fashion accessories, home decor, and jewelry. They work on the concept of limited-edition clothing where every month and especially on festivals like around Rakhi or Diwali when people are looking for something special, a style is launched and stays there for a limited amount of time before being sold out. All the products are designed in-house and with extreme attention to details. The label has gotten a lot of limelight in the past few years and now celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Ridhi Dogra, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Divyanka Tripathi, and many more have been seen donning the beautiful designs from the label.

Pari always knew she wanted to do something in fashion but it wasn't until after her graduation when she realized that she must take this seriously and step into the world of fashion and business. She thinks Bunaai is the manifestation of what she has dreamt of all these years and her hard work and enthusiasm have brought her here. She is deeply humbled when she looks back from where she started and where she has come. She still believes that Bunaai has a long way to go and keeps introducing more product categories every year to reach a bigger clientele and it's been working really well for them.