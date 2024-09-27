BUMS: A Game About Homelessness with a Crypto Twist

The gaming industry has long evolved beyond mere entertainment. Many games now address important social issues and bring attention to sensitive topics. It seems this trend has made its way to web3 applications as well: a new tap-to-earn first-person game has hit the market, where the main character is a homeless person.

What's the Game About?

BUMS is a crypto game that immerses players in an alternative reality, where the focus is on the homeless. Players control virtual characters who must survive by gathering resources, fighting, and accumulating digital assets. The irony of the game lies in the fact that, while these characters are at the bottom of the social ladder, they are actively involved in the world of cryptocurrencies, trading, collecting NFTs, and building their own "digital empire."

Essentially, BUMS creates a space where players can develop their homeless character, guiding them through a series of events from street brawls to virtual deals. The game satirizes the pursuit of wealth and success by presenting a crypto-reality through a humorous lens.

Gameplay

The core mechanics of BUMS revolve around resource gathering, completing missions, and interacting with other players, following a path from homelessness to crypto entrepreneurship. Players start with a rather unremarkable character in challenging life circumstances. Over time, by engaging in small street fights and finding random resources, the character begins to accumulate wealth. The entire experience is delivered with humor and sarcasm, adding a light-hearted touch that sets it apart from other projects.

BUMS features an NFT marketplace where players can buy and sell various in-game assets, such as virtual clothing, character items, or unique artifacts that enhance their skills. The Play-to-Earn system allows users to earn cryptocurrency by completing tasks and competing in events.

The game's focus is on player interaction you can join cooperative missions, help each other out, or engage in rivalries, battling over limited resources.

Visual Style

The visuals of BUMS are designed in a retro, ironic style. The characters are cartoonish, exaggerated representations of homeless individuals, with bright, over-the-top features highlighted by animation. The game uses pixel art, reminiscent of 80s and 90s video games. This stylistic choice, combined with the game's ironic theme, gives the impression that it doesn't take itself too seriously.

The color palette is rich, with an emphasis on dirty, muted tones that reflect street life. However, elements of the cryptocurrency world, like exchanges and marketplaces, are shown in vibrant, contrasting colors, hinting at the disconnect between the characters' harsh realities and their lofty ambitions.

In the end, BUMS is more than just a game it's a curious, ironic mirror to the modern race for wealth, framed through the lens of homelessness. Its satire of ambition and the pursuit of success makes the project a unique blend of social themes with entertainment and financial aspects of the gaming industry. The visual style, humor, and provocative presentation have caught the attention of users, with over 10 million players now engaged in BUMS.