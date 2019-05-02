Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (BSEL) has garnered another international design accolade for 8 St Thomas, its bespoke freehold luxury condominium in the heart of Orchard Road. The luxury development won the Silver Award in the high-end residence category at the prestigious 5th China Real Estate Design Award (CREDAWARD) held in Pudong, Shanghai, on 26 and 27 April. In 2018, the development also took home the Gold Award at the New York City Design Awards.

Ms Jenny Ho, Assistant General Manager (Marketing) of BSEL said, "This win is a testament to our dedication to ensuring that the timeless architectural design shines through in our work. We are truly heartened by the recognition of our peers in the industry, at home and abroad. For over 50 years, we have been building quality homes for generations to enjoy. Today, we continue to strive for excellence and, through our properties, redefine modern urban living."

More than 1100 entries from over 300 companies competed at the CREDAWARD. Since its inception in 2014, the CREDAWARD has invited the chief architects and designers from the top 50 real estate companies in China. It acknowledges the most outstanding real estate projects around the world, taking into account developments' architectural, landscape and interior lighting design.

8 St Thomas comprises 250 exclusive units in two 35-storey towers. Situated on a lush land size of almost one hectare, the luxury development is replete with rich foliage and flowing landscapes.

As one of Singapore's most experienced property developer, BSEL has gone from strength to strength since it began developing landed properties in the 1950s. Renowned for its high-end private developments today, BSEL has received acclaims in recent months for 8 St Thomas. At the PropertyGuru Asia Awards in 2018, 8 St Thomas won the Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Asia), and the Best Luxury Condo Development (Singapore). BSEL was also recognised as a Top 10 Singapore Developer in the 2017 BCI Asia Awards.