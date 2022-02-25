Buildings Shake in Singapore, Malaysia as 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitudes on Richter Scale jolted West Sumatra province in Indonesia on Friday. The quake shook the buildings in nearby Singapore and Malaysia.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said that the quake hit at 8:39 a.m. and its epicenter was located nearly 17 kilometers northeast of Pasaman Barat regency in West Sumatra province, reported Bloomberg.

No Tsunami Threat

The quake was stronger but the agency maintained that it does not pose any tsunami threat. However, it shook the building in two nearby countries and its tremors were also strongly felt in Riau and North Sumatra.

So far, there are also no reports of casualties or any damage.

Prone to Earthquakes

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes as the country lies on the Pacific Rings of Fire, which is responsible to cause seismic upheavals in the region.

In the recent history of the country, the most devastating tsunami occurred in 2004.

When a 9.5 magnitude earthquake on December 26 that year triggered a massive tsunami and killed around 2,26,000 people along the shorelines of the Indian Ocean, including more than 1,26,000 in Indonesia.