Building a Travel Empire: Will Tang's Epic Adventure in Blogging & Beyond

William Tang is the mastermind behind "Going Awesome Places," a top-ranked travel blog. From humble beginnings as an electrical engineer, William took a leap of faith and left his corporate job to pursue his passion for travel and photography. Over the course of 11 years, he's built a media empire that includes a traditional travel blog, a YouTube channel, and a strong presence on various social media platforms.

Through dedication and perseverance, William has overcome the challenges of the travel industry and received several awards, including photography awards as a member of the Society of American Travel Writers and recognition for his videography with the Travel Media Association of Canada. His ultimate goal was never to build an empire but to create a business that would give him the freedom to travel while empowering others to do the same.

What began as a passion project, Going Awesome Places is today a full-service travel blog and media company that provides its readers with actionable travel itineraries, insider knowledge, and great storytelling to inspire and help with trip planning. Since its inception eleven years ago, the travel blog has grown to include social media and a YouTube channel.

The brand focuses on outdoor adventure and experiential travel, balancing the budget with life-defining experiences and understanding the local culture, people, and food. It works with tourism boards, tour operators, accommodations, and brands to create digital content and drive brand awareness and conversion. Going Awesome Places' media kit can be found on the website and includes examples of their work and testimonials.

William Tang's story is a true testament to the power of following your passion and never giving up on your dreams. From having the courage to leave a comfortable corporate job to pursue a life full of endless adventure and risks, Will has managed to turn his love of travel and photography into a thriving media empire. Through dedication, hard work, and a never-ending pursuit of adventure, Will has inspired countless others to explore the world and experience its beauty. As he continues to build and expand his travel empire, there's no doubt that William Tang will continue to be a driving force in the travel industry and an inspiration for aspiring travel influencers everywhere.