Building a sustainable future one idea at a time

I wrote a book called "Starting a business/project in the covid era, How to achieve SDGs with open process relation".

I would like to empower and build an outcome where it is normal for people to build ideas and brainstorm as to solve social issues and doing this without the condiment of which company or organization they belong to.

In Japan, even in companies, the culture of brainstorming is not a very common practice. And when it comes to having opportunities to share ideas with professionals out side of the company, the chances are lower to none for a lot of people.

Meet Koichi Kakegawa from Idea Boost.

Born on 15th Aug 1983, Koichi graduated from the Department of Sociology and literature at Soka University. He then took the role in sales at a company, later on, worked at call centers. After leaving the call center, Koichi then decides to pursue his path as a programmer developing tools that contributes in the field of ideation and solution building for companies and individuals.

He wrote his book published at Kindle, "10 selections of business ideas after-covid era". After launching his signature book, he was offered to publish his new book that is now live on multiple platforms.

With the use of ideation web application, he has built aiming at spreading the knowledge of ideation methods and brainstorming skillset, KoichiÊ¼s zoom workshop are starting to be known amongst his audience both in the business sector as well as individuals in the field of sustainability.

"I think the important thing to remember is that when Ideas are shared, rather than going nowhere after sharing if we can drive the process towards aiming at collectively solving actual social issues, that could enable many more individuals to participate in the improvement.

I believe that allowing transparency and access to those ideas people share may be the first step.

Making it a common practice for people from different culture and back ground to gather and to talk about sustainability,

Which makes it common for people to build required solutions by accessing ideas that are being shared.

I believe that the combination of those process is the key to driving 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals."

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to start your initiative?

When I had an offer to publish this book, initially I was planning to write a book that summarizes tips for creating new business in a new era. However, doing that period of time I have had the opportunity to study SDGs and that allowed me to start thinking about the relationships between ideas and social issues.

I realized that if I could help people navigate with ideas for new businesses, I could perhaps contribute to achieving the SDGs.

Originally, I thought of my initiative as a business called an idea realization platform, but then I came to realize that if I approach the fundamental ways of thinking for ideation, that could potentially speak to how society navigate itself.

That was the starting point for my writing.

I would like to encourage people to take action and try sharing ideas with their peer groups.

In our current society, thanks to innovation, it is easy to brainstorm ideas without donÊ¼t gathering in one place.

It starts by everyone sharing what issues they would like to talk about and then deciding the main theme for ideation.

Here are 4 basic principles you can follow.

Quantity rather than quality when coming up with ideas. Weird ideas are welcome, good idea to come up with ideas by association from other peopleÊ¼s ideas and finally no criticizing ideas.

The process is quite educational and inspiring. It spreads positivity.

In many cases, some of the ideas that come up will be exciting, and the desire to realize

them will grow stronger as well. Also, the fact that people come up with things that you

couldn't think of at all helps you learn.