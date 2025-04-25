Building the Future: Q&A with Pavel Sheynkman Pavel Sheynkman on Generative AI, Cloud Innovation, and Preparing the Workforce of Tomorrow

Generative AI, cloud infrastructure, and digital workforce development are shaping the future of global industries, and at the heart of that transformation is Pavel Sheynkman, CTO of PwC Israel. With two decades of experience spanning defense technology and enterprise innovation, Sheynkman now leads initiatives redefining how businesses use AI at scale. In this Q&A, he shares insights on building responsible AI, launching Israel's first large-scale private cloud, and preparing thousands of professionals for the tech landscape ahead.

Q: Pavel, you've had a long and diverse career in technology. How did your early work shape your current role at PwC Israel?

Sheynkman: My background in Israel's defense forces, where I served as CTO and VP of R&D, helped me understand what it means to build mission-critical, reliable software under intense pressure. Those experiences trained me to think about system design with precision and accountability skills that translate directly into the commercial and enterprise sectors I work in today.

Q: How is PwC Israel applying generative AI in practical ways?

Sheynkman: We've deployed AI systems across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and finance. For example, we developed a predictive maintenance system for a large manufacturing client that reduced downtime by 35% and helped avoid millions in potential losses. AI is more than a trend it's a powerful force for operational transformation when used responsibly.

Q: The AI industry is scaling rapidly. How do you see PwC Israel positioning itself in that growth?

Sheynkman: The global AI market is projected to grow from US$150.2 billion in 2023 to US$1.35 trillion by 2030. At PwC Israel, we're delivering AI solutions that are scalable, secure, and customized to each client's needs. Our strength lies in combining cutting-edge innovation with implementation expertise.

Q: You've also been instrumental in advancing cloud computing. Tell us more about that.

Sheynkman: We created Israel's first large-scale private cloud platform. It offers secure, scalable infrastructure for enterprises modernizing their tech stacks. One client saw a 40% increase in operational efficiency after adoption. As global IT spending climbs toward US$5.74 trillion in 2025, strong cloud infrastructure is vital.

Q: How does PwC Israel ensure ethical and reliable AI implementation?

Sheynkman: Our development process includes thorough validation testing and regular system audits. We also have an AI Review Board made up of experts from various disciplines to evaluate the social and operational impact of every project. This safeguards transparency and builds long-term client trust essential when 44% of companies still struggle with successful AI implementation.

Q: What's your approach to workforce development in the age of AI?

Sheynkman: We're training 10,000 professionals over the next five years through a hands-on technical development program. The curriculum blends theory with real-world application. According to CompTIA, tech jobs will grow from 6 million in 2024 to 7.1 million by 2034. We're making sure the workforce is equipped to meet those demands.

Q: What motivates you as you look to the future?

Sheynkman: I'm excited by how human potential can be enhanced through AI not replaced. The goal is to build a future where people and intelligent systems work together harmoniously. That's the real promise of this technology.

Under Pavel Sheynkman's leadership, PwC Israel is advancing beyond buzzwords to deliver AI and cloud systems with tangible business results. With a strong foundation in ethical innovation and a commitment to future-ready talent, Sheynkman continues to influence how organizations adapt to the demands of the digital age. As global interest in AI accelerates, his work serves as a blueprint for responsible growth and lasting impact.