Building the Connectivity Backbone for Singapore's Drone Future

Drones have become an integral part of air mobility in Singapore. Despite strict regulations set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), drone operations are redefining logistics, safety and infrastructure services.

Drone technologies are advancing rapidly, but operations in dense terrain or without clear line of sight remains a major challenge. This is where Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) technology is critical. By integrating BVLOS connectivity, providers can overcome these barriers and unlock new opportunities for Singapore's drone ambitions.

Elsight, an Israel-based provider of unmanned and autonomous systems connectivity solutions, introduced its Halo technology in 2020 to address these BVLOS challenges. Halo enhances the precision and efficiency of operations, while enabling drones to be operated from remote locations and perform missions where traditional connectivity solutions fall short.

Halo supports diverse missions, such as delivering medical supplies to remote areas, supporting public safety teams in emergency situations and enabling defence organizations to operate in challenging environments, said Yoav Amitai, CEO at Elsight.

"Halo works like an 'air traffic controller' for drones, making sure they can send and receive critical data at all times which keep them connected to the control centre, transmit video and send telemetry, even when flying far from the operator," Amitai stated. "It does this by intelligently combining multiple communication networks like cellular, satellite and radio links to ensure uninterrupted connectivity."

Addressing Drone Connectivity Demands in Singapore

Singapore is uniquely positioned to lead drone innovation, thanks to its progressive regulatory framework, compact geography and focus on high-value industries. Elsight has undertaken a mission to make BVLOS not just possible, but practical, profitable and scalable, Amitai noted. "As the region moves toward fully autonomous aerial systems, we believe connectivity will be the 'invisible infrastructure' that makes it all possible and Elsight aims to be the trusted provider of this invisible infrastructure."

Implementing the technology also comes with regulatory hurdles. CAAS enforces strict rules for BVLOS flights, requiring permits for missions beyond 200 feet, over populated areas or near aerodromes. In Singapore's dense urban landscape and congested airspace, safety is paramount. CAAS requires real-time situational awareness, reliable fail-safes and strict compliance on flight frequency and privacy.

To meet these requirements, operators must prove system safety and reliability. Elsight's Halo platform is built to deliver secure, regulatory-compliant communication over long distances, Amitai said.

Halo's multi-link bonded network connectivity and redundancy significantly improve approval prospects with CAAS, he confirmed. "In Singapore, where airspace is tightly managed and safety is essential, Halo platform provides secured, dynamic connectivity that aggregates and intelligently routes signals across multiple 4G/5G links, adding satellite communications and RF technology when needed," he explained.

"Halo aggregates multiple communication channels: cellular (LTE/5G), satellite, radio frequency (RF) into a single, reliable connection," Amitai said. "In this way, traffic is always steered to the strongest link, ensuring uninterrupted command, control and data transfer (C2 link) essential for safe BVLOS operations. This capability directly aligns with CAAS' expectation for redundant, fail-safe communication systems required in risk-based assessments."

Thus, drones can safely operate in complex urban environments with uninterrupted, redundant communication channels, meeting CAAS standards. By enabling longer-range missions with confidence, Halo accelerates adoption of drone services in logistics, infrastructure inspection, public safety and environmental monitoring. This removes "connectivity uncertainty" and allows operators to focus on scaling their services.

Elsight's Business Strategy in Southeast Asia

Elsight follows a multi-tiered go-to-market strategy: direct engagement with drone manufacturers, operators and integrators, alongside participation in government-led procurement programs. This approach ensures tailored BVLOS solutions for industry needs, while aligning with national standards and long-term innovation goals, Amitai said.

Elsight is looking to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia with Singapore serving as both a strategic hub and an early adopter market. Beyond Singapore, Halo is widely used in Japan by ACSL, the country's largest drone maker, and in Australia.

Across Southeast Asia, Halo is gaining traction in logistics and delivery, especially for inter-island and rural deliveries in Indonesia and the Philippines. In Thailand and Vietnam, Halo supports precision agriculture and crop monitoring, while in disaster-prone regions, Halo enables real-time aerial support during floods, typhoons, and wildfires, a role it already fulfills in Japan.

For innovators like Elsight, growth opportunity lies in providing the secure, always-on connectivity backbone that these use cases demand, especially in areas where traditional communication networks are inconsistent or patchy.