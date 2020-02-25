Khris Middleton scored 40 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 55-point performance to earn a 137-134 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Middleton shot 15 of 28 from the floor to excel in his second contest this season against the Wizards. He erupted for a career-high 51 points in Milwaukee's 151-131 win over Washington on January 28.

Antetokounmpo scores 22 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out for the NBA-best Bucks, who have won 17 of their past 19 games. Beal followed a 53-point performance in the Wizards' 126-117 setback at Chicago on Sunday by making 19 of 33 shots — including 8 of 13 from 3-point range — against Milwaukee. Beal scored 47 points in the previous meeting with the Bucks.

Shabazz Napier scored 27 points off the bench for Washington, which has dropped three in a row after entering the All-Star break with five wins in its previous seven games. After Beal sank a short jumper to stake the Wizards to a 132-128 lead in overtime, Middleton countered with a pair of free throws, a jumper and a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds remaining. Beal made a pair of free throws to bring Washington within one, but Middleton answered with two of his own with 7.8 seconds left. Troy Brown Jr.'s 3-point attempt rimmed out as time expired.

Fouls by Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo was whistled for his fifth foul with 11:23 remaining in the fourth quarter and Milwaukee holding a 97-82 lead. Washington chipped away as Beal scored 17 straight Wizards points at one stretch before Antetokounmpo fouled out with 1:36 left in regulation.

Beal sank a 3-pointer and a layup to give the Wizards a 123-121 lead with 1:01 left before Eric Bledsoe made a pair of free throws with 54.6 seconds to go, forging a tie. Washington's bid to end the game in regulation was thwarted by Robin Lopez, who blocked Rui Hachimura's reverse layup.

The Bucks overcame Antetokounmpo's three fouls in the first half by shooting 57.1 percent (20 of 35) from the floor and 52.9 percent (9 of 17) from 3-point range to take a 57-47 lead into halftime. Middleton capped the scoring with an ankle-breaking drive for a layup just before the buzzer.