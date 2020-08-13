A Chinese healthcare worker is being hailed as a hero after a video showing buckets of sweat splashing out of her hazmat suit went viral on social media. The incident occurred when the medic was taking a break during her shift in Urumqi, Xinjiang province of China.

Located in Northwestern part of China, Xinjiang reported in July that more than 500 people were infected with the fatal virus. The second phase of pandemic, which was believed to have originated from a wet market in Urumqi, forced the Chinese authorities to impose strict lockdown measures in the area.

Sweat Creates a Huge Puddle on the Floor

In the viral video clip, which was shared by a user on Weibo, the unidentified female medic is seen sitting on a chair while taking a break during her shift. Draped in Hazmat suit, the woman is seen removing blue colored plastic coverings from her shoes. It's when she pulls up her PPE kit's trouser that puddles sweat comes splashing down.

The woman does the same with her other leg, causing more sweat to pour out. She then collects the blue plastic and disposes it in the dustbin. The global pandemic has so far infected over 18 million people.

The doctors and healthcare workers battling the pandemic from the frontline were forced to drape PPE kits and hazmat suits for extended hours during their shifts.

Social Media Thank Health Care Workers

Sharing the clip People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, wrote: "On 8 August, Urumqi, Xinjiang, medical staff took a break for epidemic prevention. When the worker lifted up her trousers, sweat poured out from inside." The average temperature in Urumqi on August 8 was said to be around 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 degrees Fahrenheit), reported Daily Mail.

Soon after the clip went viral the health care worker was hailed as a hero on social media. "This has brought me to tears. Thank you for working so hard, our angels!" wrote a use, while other said, "Oh my god this is shocking! All the medical staff are our true heroes!"

"The summer is so hot and they are wearing so many layers. It's unimaginable how hard it must be. Thank you," posted another user.