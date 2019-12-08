This year has been really special for the Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS. On Friday, the South Korean pop group was chosen as the group of the year by Variety's Hitmakers brunch. The event was held at the Soho House in West Hollywood.

In the acceptance speech, RM, one of the members of the seven-member boy band, thanked their fans and said: "2019 was truly a very exciting and surprising year for us, and this event really made it even more special. Thank you very much."

"We have to say thank you and we love you to all the Armies all over the world who always send us the greatest love and support. Also, we'd like to express the biggest respect and admiration towards all the members of the music industry including artists, songwriters, producers, and everyone," RM added in their speech.

Fans get ready for new project

The band also announced about their upcoming music album that will be released soon.

"The great news is that we are currently working on our new music and new album and can't wait to share them with you guys in the near future. I hope you guys are so excited to discover what BTS has in store in 2020," RM said on behalf of BTS.

Apart from the K-pop group, others honourees at the award ceremony include Megan Thee Stallion for breakthrough artist of the year and Billie Eilish for hitmaker of the year.

2019 special for BTS

Recently, BTS (Bangtan Boys) took home three awards beating out the Jonas Brothers and Panic at the American Music Awards 2019. At The Disco, BTS won the favourite duo or rock group in the category of Pop/Rock. The die-hard fans of the Bangtan Boys were really over-joyed when the group bagged two other awards in two different categories: one of them was 'Tour Of The Year' and the other was 'Favourite Social Artist'. This is the second year in a row that BTS has won at the AMAs.