Lee Ji Eun, popularly known as IU, is all set to make a comeback and has chosen to work with Kpop idol Suga of BTS. The comeback song is already in news because of the collaboration of two top Kpop idols Suga and IU. The news was announced by EDAM Entertainment, the agency IU belongs to. IU had not released any new song from November 2019. EDAM Entertainment announced that this would be IU's first song after Love poem mini album that was released last year in November.

"IU will release a digital single on May 6 and also release a music video for the song," the Agency said. IU has already completed shooting for the music video for her comeback song. It is said that she even took part actively in the production work of her track including composing and lyrics. The video is in the final stages of post production, before the release.

The song has also garnered attention for another reason as IU is collaborating with Suga. The reason behind collaboration with BTS star is said to give a different feeling (than her previous works) and style to IU's comeback single.

Suga helped IU in creation of the song. Detail of particulars of Suga's contribution to the story is not known completely. It is not known yet, if Suga will make an appearance in IU's music video. However, a report in Edaily stated that according to EDAM Entertainment, Suga was not only assisting in the production of the music video but will also be featured as an artiste.

IU's Agency said that 93 liners and musicians worked on the music video.

In 2019, IU ranked number one on Billboard magazine's 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s. IU is not only a KPOP idol, but also known as a host for radio and television shows, besides being an actor. She first acted in teen drama Dream High and also did minor appearances in television series. But IU played major roles in dramas You're the Best, Lee Soon-shin, Pretty Man, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Persona and Hotel del Luna.

IU was busy with Tour Concert titled Love, Poem in 2019. She performed six shows in South Korea, two in Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan; one each in Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Taiwan.