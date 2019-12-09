A collaboration between eminent American singer Halsey and BTS Suga has gained massive popularity on Spotify making it the biggest debut for a Korean act on the music app.

Soon after the release of the song titled 'Interlude', BTS fans rushed to hear the track and they were not disappointed. The track titled 'Interlude' has received a total of 2,921,879 streams on Spotify on the very first day.

The song has made its debut on Spotify Global Top 50 and bagged the 44th place in the list. 'Interlude' has created history as this is the first ever song by a Korean soloist to debut in the Top 50.

Apart from Spotify, the track has also topped in Itunes in 54 countries including the United Kingdom, Argentina, France, India, Sweden, Brazil, Portugal, Russia, Israel and Hungary.

Other BTS members who tasted such success earlier were J-Hope with Chicken Noodle Soup that gained 1.4m streams and RM with Seoul Town Road with 1.2m streams.

BTS' journey this year

The success comes after the South Korean pop group was chosen as the group of the year by Variety's Hitmakers brunch at the Soho House in West Hollywood.

This year has been really special for the Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS. In the acceptance speech, RM, one of the members of the seven-member boy band, thanked their fans and said: "2019 was truly a very exciting and surprising year for us, and this event really made it even more special. Thank you very much."

Upcoming project

The band has also announced their upcoming music album which will be released in 2020.

Recently, the group bagged three awards beating the Jonas Brothers and Panic at the American Music Awards 2019. At The Disco, BTS won the favorite duo or rock group in the category of Pop/Rock. Die-hard fans of the Bangtan Boys were overjoyed when the group bagged two other awards in two categories: one of them was 'Tour Of The Year' and the other 'Favourite Social Artist'. This is the second year in a row that BTS has won at the AMAs.