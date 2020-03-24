The famous band BTS is launching a web series helping fans to self-learn Korean after the band's fan base requested English subtitles in their videos. The group will host 30 lessons on the social media app Weverse, starting from March 24.

The episodes are "designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music and contents due to the language barrier," said their record label in a statement. The lessons were planned well before the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, those isolated in the society could use their time watching these shows.

The pandemic had made the band realize that they took everyday life for granted "how precious each moment with you was" they said. "We want to thank the nursing officers, medical staff and everyone battling this virus to protect the safety and lives of the people," they said in the clip sharing a message amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Plans made before the coronavirus outbreak

Big Hit Entertainment, the management company of BTS had announced the series during a corporate briefing last month, at a time when coronavirus infection rates in South Korea were still relatively low.

Snippets from the band's reality shows like 'Run BTS!' would be "reassembled so that one can learn Korean by listening to expressions used frequently by the members," reported BBC. Episodes would span three minutes and focus on Korean grammar and expressions, while the lessons were planned by Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies; and researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute.

"I think the hardest thing may be that we are feeling more and more isolated. But guys, we are connected closely and share both pain and joy. If we have the courage and will to overcome anything, I'm sure we'll succeed with the power of our connection," said the band in the video.

BTS's home country South Korea, being one of the worst-hit Asian country outside China, with more than 9,000 cases of COVID-19. The cases are slowing down in recent days.