After taking a quick hiatus in August, the boys of BTS are ready to get back into the grind. The seven-member band are resuming their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour, which will kick off against on October 10 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Aside from the group's upcoming tour, Big Hit Entertainment also has bigger things in store for the boys.

For the Saudi Arabia leg of their tour, BTS is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman upon the request of the latter. This will be the group's first time to perform in the Middle East since 2015, when they performed in Dubai.

"To put it simply, if there's a place where people want to see us, we'll go there. That's really how we feel," Rap Monster told The Hollywood Reporter about the band's decision to perform in the region.

All seven members of BTS have signed a seven-year contract extension with Big Hit Entertainment, and the company's CEO, Bang Si-hyuk, have a wide vision for what he wants for the popular K-Pop group. Although he didn't mention the specifics of his strategies, he stated that his company's philosophy is that their artists are provided with "the best terms and best treatment" in order to achieve "unprecedented global success." Indeed, the group has been hugely successfully not just in South Korea but worldwide.

The actual net worth of each member of BTS remains a heavily guarded secret, although it was reported that each member earned $8 million each from merchandise sales alone. Bloomberg Billionaires also reported that Bang himself is worth $770 million.

The band has been achieving one milestone after another, starting with their record-shattering documentary "Bring the Soul: The Movie", which grossed more than $24 million worldwide. They also appeared at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, wherein they won top group/duo honors against popular American acts such as Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons.

Unlike other K-Pop groups which see some members branch out into acting and other solo endeavors, the members of BTS intend to just focus on their music and continue what they've been doing since the beginning. No member has expressed any plans of pursuing an acting career or venturing into TV or film. For now, they are looking forward to collaborating with more Western musicians such as Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, and Nicki Minaj.