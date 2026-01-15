BTS to Return to Singapore After Seven Years with Four-Concert Run in December: Here's All You Need to Know!

K-pop supergroup BTS will return to Singapore for the first time in seven years, staging four concerts on December 17, 19, 20 and 22. The shows mark the largest number of performances the band has held in Singapore to date, although the venue has yet to be announced.

The Singapore concerts are part of the BTS World Tour, the group's first full-scale tour since 2019. The tour will kick off in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9, with additional shows on April 11 and 12, before moving on to Tokyo on April 17.

The initial announcement was made by the group's label, Big Hit Music, on social media platform X and global fan community Weverse.

According to earlier reports, the tour is set to be BTS's biggest global outing yet, with stops planned across Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Australia. In South-east Asia, the tour will also include shows in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila.

Details shared on Weverse for the South Korean concerts indicate that the shows will feature a 360-degree stage, designed to offer clear sightlines from all angles. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said the concerts extend its partnership with Hybe, the parent company of Big Hit Music.

"We're pleased to host the BTS World Tour for four nights in Singapore in partnership with Klook – the longest run in Asia outside of Korea and Japan," said Guo Teyi, STB's director of leisure events, said in a release. "This milestone reflects the strong collaborative partnership with Hybe and its label and is a testament to the growing confidence international artists and producers have in Singapore's ability to deliver unforgettable, world-class live entertainment."

BTS, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, last performed in Singapore in January 2019 with a one-night show at the National Stadium. Their first concert here took place in 2014 at The Star Theatre, followed by another appearance in 2017 as part of the Music Bank live show at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The group went on a temporary hiatus in June 2022 as members enlisted for mandatory military service, before regrouping in June 2025.

Despite the break, BTS have remained one of the most popular K-pop acts globally. Spotify's 2025 year-end report named them the most-streamed K-pop artiste worldwide, while members have also achieved individual success, including Jungkook ranking eighth in Spotify's Global K-pop Artist Streaming category.

Several members have also held solo activities in Singapore in recent years. J-Hope performed two sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2025, while Suga staged a concert at the same venue in 2023. Jin's music video for Don't Say You Love Me, released in May 2025, was filmed in Singapore as part of a collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board and Big Hit Music.

In addition to the upcoming tour, BTS are set to release new music, with their first group album in six years scheduled to drop on March 20.