Popular K-pop boy band BTS has become the most listened to artist on TIDAL in 2019. TIDAL, which is available in 53 countries, is a subscription-based music, podcast, and video streaming platform that recorded the maximum number of streams of BTS' songs.

Journalist Nicholas Liddle tweeted the top four rankings of TIDAL's most listened artists in 2019. This year has been extremely successful for the boy band, adding another feather to their cap. Apart from BTS, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj are the other three artists who streamed on TIDAL which is owned by rapper Jay-Z.

The journalist shared a screenshot of the messages that were exchanged with TIDAL in order to confirm the authenticity of the most listened list.

BTS ranks in many other year-end lists

The Bangtan Boys has been named in several year-end rankings in 2019 including Billboard's Top-Grossing Tours, Tumblr's most-interacted topics, Bugs Music's Most Loved Artist, Spotify's Top K-Pop Artists and Top Groups, Twitter's Most Talked About K-Pop Artist and Hashtags and YouTube's Most-Watched MVs in Korea.

Recently, the band was chosen as the group of the year by Variety's Hitmakers brunch at the Soho House in West Hollywood. The band also announced their upcoming music album which will be released in 2020.

"The great news is that we are currently working on our new music and new album and can't wait to share them with you guys in the near future. I hope you guys are so excited to discover what BTS has in store in 2020," the team said in their acceptance speech at the Variety awards night.

Successful year for BTS

Last month, BTS bagged three awards beating the Jonas Brothers and Panic at the American Music Awards 2019. At The Disco, BTS won the favorite duo or rock group in the category of Pop/Rock. Die-hard fans of the Bangtan Boys were overjoyed when the group bagged two other awards in two categories: one of them was 'Tour Of The Year' and the other 'Favorite Social Artist'. This is the second year in a row that BTS has won at the AMAs.