Amid the gloom cast by Covid-19, James Corden is getting ready to make Monday nights extra special for music lovers worldwide. A little music can always lift the spirits, and when that comes from world famous artists, the delight is double.

That is what James Corden is going to do on Monday. In association with CBS, the 41-year-old English entertainer is coming up with a special edition of his popular late night show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. The program, titled Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, will feature performances of internationally popular artists like BTS, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Finneas, John Legend and Dua Lipa.

While BTS members will be performing from South Korea, Bocelli will appear on the show from her home in Italy and Lipa will address viewers from London. For Legend, Eilish and her brother Finneas, it will be a Los Angeles' special performance. The program will also feature the guest appearance of Will Ferell, David Blaine and others.

James Corden and CBS aim at encouraging people to stay at home

The program primarily aims at encouraging people to follow the official guidelines and those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in helping prevent the spread of Covid-19, CBS said. The broadcasting network further said a small gesture from people across the globe will help in reducing the stress of the medical community world-wide.

Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special goes with the tagline 'Don't leave home – we're bringing the stars to you!' It is scheduled to air on CBS Monday, March 30, at 10pm EST. An interesting part of the special episode is that show host James Corden will be addressing the audience from his garage and the guests will be appearing from their homes.

The executive producers of The Late Late Show, Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, have already expressed their concerns about the quality of the program. They said the filming from James' garage will be "far from perfect" but considering the circumstances they hope the show can help someone somewhere who need to be cheered right now.

"With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits," Crabbe and Winston said in an official statement released by CBS.

How to watch Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special with BTS

People in the US can tune in to CBS on Monday, March 30, at 10pm EST to watch the special episode of the late night show. The program will also be available live online on CBS All Access. Other options to watch the show include various streaming platforms like Hulu Live TV and Fubo TV.

For people in the UK, the program will be available on Sky Comedy a day after its US telecast. That means the special edition will go on air on Tuesday, March 31, at 11.50pm local time. Music lovers in the country can also stream the show on various streaming sites, like NOW TV and Sky On Demand. People in Canada can also watch the program a day after its US release on CTV. The latest episode of The Late Late Show will be available on Tuesday, March 31, at 12.37 pm local time.