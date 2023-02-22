BTS Member Jimin to Release First Solo Album in March; Pre-booking Date, Teaser, and More

BTS member Jimin will release his first solo album in March. The album is titled Face, and the pre-booking began on Wednesday, February 22. K-pop fans wait for an official announcement regarding the album release since the singer teased it through Weverse Live last month. He shared his plans to release the first solo album in March during a live broadcast on Weverse earlier this month.

BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official announcement about the release of BTS member Jimin's first solo album on Tuesday, February 21. The upcoming album is about the artist facing himself head-on as he is taking the next step in his career as a solo artist. The BTS member will see his fans through various activities, including the Face release.

Korean music lovers can pre-book the upcoming album from Wednesday, February 22. The Face release is scheduled for Friday, March 24, at 1 am KST. Jimin released the first teaser of his upcoming album on Tuesday, February 21.

Here is the Official Statement by BIGHIT MUSIC

Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album "FACE." "FACE" is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the "FACE" release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin's first official solo activity. Pre-order date: From 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) Release date: From 1 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST) Thank you.

FACE Teaser

Fans' Reactions

FACEâ€” Jimin's ethereal beauty is delicate, graceful & surreal. His beauty shines through his surroundings making him stand out. Jimin is an ideal representation of true beauty.

I believe with my whole heart that Jimin put everything he had into it. I believe that he worked tirelessly for a very long time. I believe that his perfectionism will prove greatness beyond belief. I believe in Jimin. FACE is going to be a gorgeous work of art just like him.

I'm so excited!! Please please I'm begging if there are random Inclusions in this album please take them out for the UK charts, so we can chart this!

A day before my birthday but I swear I will celebrate and have my party on the 24th. My visitors will adjust.

This mood teaser is all I need to know that I would be absolutely and irrevocably in love with FACE. I cannot express in words how much I am looking forward to this album