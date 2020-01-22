BTS members are getting ready for a world tour. Yes, you heard it right. The young Korean heartthrobs are planning to visit 17 cities in seven countries during their Map of the Soul tour this year. Their entertainment agency, Bit Hit Entertainment, recently revealed the dates, locations and other details about the K-Pop concert tour.
The world tour will be held between April and September. The countries they are planning to visit include the US, the UK, Japan and Canada. Tickets will be on sale from February 5 and fans of the boy band can buy them online from various ticketing selling and distribution portals, including Ticketmaster.
Get all the details about BTS' Map of the Soul tour below
From dates and locations to ticket details, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming world tour by the globally famous K-pop boy group.
Which are the countries the boy group will visit?
As of now, Big Hit Entertainment has announced the tour dates for 17 cities in seven countries. These include South Korea, Canada, Japan, Germany, Spain, the US and the UK. The tour will kick-start from the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on April 11 and conclude at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on September 2.
List of cities BTS will be visiting
Big Hit Entertainment is yet to reveal the location details of June 13 and 14, 2020. BTS Army is eagerly waiting to know where their favorite K-Pop boy band will be performing on their eighth anniversary.
How to buy tickets
Tickets will be sold for three days from February 5, 2020. During the first two days, BTS will be focusing on pre-public ticketing with the help of their official fan club called Global Official Fanclub Army. Fans of the boy group can also acquire a ticket on these days through the official fan verification process.
Watch a promo video of BTS' upcoming world tour below