BTS members are getting ready for a world tour. Yes, you heard it right. The young Korean heartthrobs are planning to visit 17 cities in seven countries during their Map of the Soul tour this year. Their entertainment agency, Bit Hit Entertainment, recently revealed the dates, locations and other details about the K-Pop concert tour.

The world tour will be held between April and September. The countries they are planning to visit include the US, the UK, Japan and Canada. Tickets will be on sale from February 5 and fans of the boy band can buy them online from various ticketing selling and distribution portals, including Ticketmaster.

Get all the details about BTS' Map of the Soul tour below

From dates and locations to ticket details, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming world tour by the globally famous K-pop boy group.

Which are the countries the boy group will visit?

As of now, Big Hit Entertainment has announced the tour dates for 17 cities in seven countries. These include South Korea, Canada, Japan, Germany, Spain, the US and the UK. The tour will kick-start from the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on April 11 and conclude at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on September 2.

List of cities BTS will be visiting

Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea – April 11, 2020 Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea – April 12, 2020 Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea – April 18, 2020 Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea – April 19, 2020 Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, USA – April 25, 2020 Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, USA – April 26, 2020 Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, USA – May 2, 2020 Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, USA – May 3, 2020 Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, USA – May 9, 2020 Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, USA – May 10, 2020 Camping World Stadium in Orlando, USA – May 14, 2020 Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, USA – May 17, 2020 Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, USA – May 23, 2020 Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, USA – May 24, 2020 Fedexfield in Washington D.C., USA – May 27, 2020 Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada – May 30, 2020 Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada – May 31, 2020 Soldier Field in Chicago, USA – June 5, 2020 Soldier Field in Chicago, USA – June 6, 2020 Fukuoka Paypay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan – June 28, 2020 Fukuoka Paypay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan – June 29, 2020 Twickenham Stadium in London, United Kingdom – July 3, 2020 Twickenham Stadium in London, United Kingdom – July 4, 2020 Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany – July 11, 2020 Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany – July 12, 2020 Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain – July 17, 2020 Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain – July 18, 2020 Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan – July 23, 2020 Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan – July 25, 2020 Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan – July 26, 2020 Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan – July 30, 2020 Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan – August 1, 2020 Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan – August 2, 2020 Metlife Dome in Saitama, Japan – August 7, 2020 Metlife Dome in Saitama, Japan – August 8, 2020 Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan – September 1, 2020 Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan – September 2, 2020

Big Hit Entertainment is yet to reveal the location details of June 13 and 14, 2020. BTS Army is eagerly waiting to know where their favorite K-Pop boy band will be performing on their eighth anniversary.

How to buy tickets

Tickets will be sold for three days from February 5, 2020. During the first two days, BTS will be focusing on pre-public ticketing with the help of their official fan club called Global Official Fanclub Army. Fans of the boy group can also acquire a ticket on these days through the official fan verification process.

In order to buy the tickets during pre-sale days, a BTS fan will have to be a member of the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army. The membership registration is open for all on Ticketmaster now and it will end on February 2, at 10 EST. The pre-sale of tickets for Official Army members will begin at 3 pm EST on February 5 and it will end on February 6 at 11 pm EST. On February 6, General Verified Fans can also buy the tickets for Map of the Soul Tour. Meanwhile, the general public will have to wait until February 7 to buy the tickets. The general ticket sale will begin on February 7 at 3pm EST and it will end at 11pm EST.

Watch a promo video of BTS' upcoming world tour below