BTS' Jungkook and Aespa's Winter Ignite K-pop Backlash as Dating Speculation Intensifies

Dating rumours involving BTS member Jungkook and Aespa's Winter have escalated into a major controversy, triggering strong reactions both online and offline and prompting an official response from Winter's agency.

Speculation began circulating after some fans claimed they spotted "matching" tattoos and accessories on the two idols.

The posts on Korean online forums pointed to supposed clues such as similar tattoo placements and coordinated fashion items, which some users interpreted as signs of a hidden relationship.

The rumours gained traction as screenshots and video snippets circulated across social media, with some fans insisting the visuals supported their theory. The discussion soon intensified into heated debate across multiple platforms.

The backlash from a segment of Jungkook's fandom was particularly visible. A group of supporters organised a protest outside the Seoul headquarters of BTS' management company, dispatching trucks with LED screens displaying strongly worded messages.

According to a Korea Times report, some of the messages included: "Erase the couple tattoo or step back from BTS activities", "Are you in your right mind deceiving fans and harming the group?", and "ARMY waited for you during the military, and this is what we get in return."

Alongside the offline protest, both Jungkook and Winter have been subjected to a surge of hostile comments online. Jungkook's secondary Instagram account—mainly used to post about his dog—as well as Winter's official Instagram page were flooded with accusatory messages, with some commenters demanding that any alleged "matching tattoos" be removed.

Amid the escalating speculation, Winter's agency SM Management issued a statement calling the rumours baseless and condemning the wave of malicious posts. The agency said it has identified numerous defamatory comments on platforms including DC Inside, Nate Pann and X, and announced its intention to pursue legal action in stages against those spreading false information.

As of now, neither Jungkook nor Winter has made any public comment on the dating rumours.