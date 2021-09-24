BTS to Appear on Good Morning America: Date, Time, How to Watch, and Other Details

The internationally known K-pop boy band, BTS, will appear on the ABC morning show Good Morning America and talk about their new official role on September 24. Earlier this week, the boy group members attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly as South Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy.

The K-pop sensation is back in the country after completing all their activities in New York, including a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. An exclusive interview for the American broadcasting network was part of their busy schedule. South Korean President Moon Jae In was also part of this exclusive interview.

Here is everything to know about this exclusive interview with BTS and President Moon on Good Morning America, including airdate, live stream details, promo, and more.

Airdate and Time

On September 23, ABC announced that the global K-pop sensation is going to appear on the morning show with President Moon on Good Morning America for an exclusive interview on September 24 Through the show's Twitter handle, the broadcasting channel stated that the interview is going to be telecast on Friday at 7 am EST.

"#BTS fans! The world's biggest pop stars team up with the President of South Korea exclusively on GMA, and it's AMAZING! Watch tomorrow at 7 am on ABC," the tweet read,

How to Watch

The exclusive interview of BTS on Good Morning America will be telecast on the official website of the broadcasting channel, the program's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

What to Expect

The broadcasting network has already shared some details about the interview, according to which the boy band members will be talking about their new official role.

"It is still hard to believe that we did a speech and a performance. And, Being appointed as special envoys. It felt like time had stopped. I take [this new appointment] as a sign of hope and advancement, which means a lot to me and makes me happy," band member Jungkook told ABC.

President Jae In opened up about the Korean heartthrob's role as special presidential envoys for future generations and culture. According to him, the speech delivered by BTS members was much more effective than hundreds of speeches delivered by himself or the UN Secretary-General.

Watch the Promo below: