One of the most poweful Mexican cartels is recruiting young women and training them as killers, with the troops under attack, as per reports. Women are being coerced into the lower levers of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The gang, which is led by Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, has its female recruits getting involved in kidnappings and also trained them as killers from a young age, as reported by Infobae. In August, the officials detained 16 members of CJNG, three of them were women aged between 18 and 20. Many of them were also killed last year.

Earlier this month, cops killed alleged CJNG member Brisa del Mar in Palma Sola, Veracruz. The cops were ambushed at a place in the town and started firing on two people, killing them. They then entered the house where another shootout took place that killed La Brisa. and another man. She had been arrested on September 6 with many others for various federal crimes, as per reports.

Female Recruits in Cartel

In the last few weeks, the members of the United Cartels killed CJNG troops in the city of Aguililla in Michoacan. A woman nicknamed La Guadana was among the dead. The dead bodies were dumped on the street.

In January, suspected CJNG leader Maria Guadalupe Lopez Esquivel got blasted after special forces conducted a raid at the HQ of her personal hit squad. She had huge followers base on Instagram. Bodycam footage showed her gasping for breath after getting hit by a bullet.

Earlier this month, an expert stated that the CJNG is now a 'greater force' than El Chapo's criminal empire. In July, the authorities made an estimation that the gang oversaw one-third of all the drugs getting transported from Mexico into the US.

Dr Robert J Bunker told the Daily Star, "The federal Mexican forces have far more military capacity and firepower than the cartels. The issue is that they are stretched thin across the county containing the 'criminal insurgency' taking place and now having to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico. The CJNG presently appears to be a greater force than the Sinaloa Cartel throughout Mexico and overseas is now eclipsing it."